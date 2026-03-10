Barrister Gohar terms increase in petroleum prices illegal

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House Islamabad, Barrister Gohar said that Rs 55 increase in petroleum prices is illegal and unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday said that the increase in petroleum product prices is unconstitutional and illegal.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House Islamabad, Barrister Gohar said that the PTI made every possible effort to be allowed to speak in the assembly.

He said that Rs 55 increase in petroleum prices is unconstitutional and illegal. Oil marketing companies are required to maintain their own stock, but when there was no stock available at the time, the prices were increased.

Barrister Gohar further said that the government had increased petroleum prices February 28 for a fortnight, but despite that, this illegal step was taken. He added that public money should not have gone to oil marketing companies.

