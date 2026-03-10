358 more Pakistani nationals return from Iran

According to officials, 53 people returned through the Gabd Rimdan Border Crossing while 305 people arrived via the Taftan Border Crossing

QUETTA (Dunya News) - As many as 358 more Pakistani nationals, including students, businessmen, pilgrims and tourists, returned from Iran on Monday as tensions in Iran intensify following attacks by the United States and Israel.

The return of Pakistani citizens stranded in Iran continued for the ninth consecutive day. As per details, 53 people returned through the Gabd Rimdan Border Crossing. Over the past nine days, a total of 868 people have returned through this border crossing.

According to officials, 305 people arrived via the Taftan Border Crossing. In the past nine days, a total of 2,816 people have returned through the Taftan border.

Overall, 3,684 people have returned to the country through the Gabd Rimdan and Taftan border crossings during the last nine days. Those returning include students, businessme, and tourists.

Officials added that the district administration is on alert along the Pakistan-Iran border to deal with any unpleasant incident.

