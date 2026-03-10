Iftar Time Ramadan 20
US embassy issues security alert for American citizens

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulates General in Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar have issued security alert for American citizens in the wake of religious processions across Pakistan to be taken out today (Tuesday).

The US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulates General in Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar are monitoring planned large-scale religious processions across Pakistan. The movements of all US personnel will be restricted March 10 at 12:00 p.m.

Large crowds and traffic congestion are expected, along with a precautionary security presence, an increased number of checkpoints, and associated disruptions to local mobile and internet networks in the region.

The US Embassy has advised US citizens to avoid large gatherings and remain aware of their surroundings. Large rallies, processions, and protests can be fluid in nature and even peaceful mass events can turn violent.

Meanwhile, the US Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi continue to suspend all consular services, while the US Embassy in Islamabad continues to provide services to US citizens. Individuals with scheduled appointments will be contacted if there are changes to their appointment dates.
 

