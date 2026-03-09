Pakistan Navy launches Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr to secure sea lanes, maritime trade

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Navy has launched Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr to safeguard national shipping and maritime trade amid an evolving regional maritime security environment and concerns over potential disruptions to critical sea lanes.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation has been initiated to counter multidimensional threats in the maritime domain and to ensure the uninterrupted flow of national energy supplies along Pakistan’s vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).

The naval initiative comes at a time when maritime security dynamics across the wider region remain fluid, raising concerns over the safety of international shipping routes. Pakistan’s economy relies heavily on sea-based trade, with around 90 percent of the country’s imports and exports transported through maritime channels. Ensuring the security of these routes has therefore been described as a strategic priority.

Under the operation, Pakistan Navy ships have begun escort missions for merchant vessels, working in close coordination with the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) to ensure the safe transit of commercial shipping.

Officials confirmed that the navy is actively monitoring the movement of merchant vessels operating in the region. Surveillance and operational control measures have been put in place to maintain situational awareness across key maritime corridors used by Pakistan’s commercial fleet and other vessels carrying essential cargo.

At present, Pakistan Navy ships are escorting two merchant vessels as part of the operation. One of these vessels is scheduled to arrive at Karachi port later today, marking one of the early phases of the newly launched security mission.

Maritime escort operations are a key component of naval security strategies during periods of heightened regional tension or increased threat perception in busy shipping lanes. Such missions typically involve naval vessels accompanying merchant ships through potentially vulnerable stretches of water to deter threats such as piracy, sabotage, or hostile activity targeting commercial shipping.

The Pakistan Navy said it remains fully cognisant of the prevailing maritime situation and continues to closely monitor developments in surrounding waters. Naval assets have been positioned to respond promptly to any emerging security challenges affecting shipping activity in the region.

The operation also underscores Pakistan’s broader commitment to maintaining the safety and stability of regional maritime trade routes, which serve not only national commerce but also international shipping transiting through nearby sea corridors.

Officials added that Pakistan Navy forces remain on high alert and prepared to respond to any emerging maritime security challenges, while continuing efforts to ensure the protection of national shipping and the safe passage of vessels navigating the region’s sea lanes.