Sindh to release March salaries, pensions early ahead of Eid

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Sindh government has decided to release March salaries, allowances and pensions in advance for Muslim employees and pensioners ahead of Eidul Fitr.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Finance Department, all Muslim government employees and pensioners will receive their full salaries, allowances and pensions for March on March 16, 2026.

The decision also applies to employees working under work-charged and contingent paid establishments of the provincial government.

Normally, government salaries and pensions for March are issued on April 1, but the provincial authorities decided to release the payments earlier to facilitate employees before the Eid holidays.

Officials said the move aims to provide timely financial relief so that government workers and pensioners can make necessary arrangements for Eid celebrations with their families.

Eidul Fitr in Pakistan is expected to fall on March 20 or March 21, subject to the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

The Sindh government said the early payment decision was taken to ensure that Muslim employees and pensioners receive their dues in advance and can comfortably manage their expenses during the festive period.

Provincial authorities added that the step reflects the government’s effort to support public sector employees and pensioners during the upcoming religious festival.