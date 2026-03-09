National austerity policy: Federal cabinet gives up two months' salaries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal cabinet has decided not to receive salaries for two months as part of the national austerity policy.

A meeting to approve the national austerity policy was held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The chief ministers of all four provinces and the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed participants on the austerity policy.

The attendees were informed about the need to conserve petroleum products due to the global economic situation and about government-level measures aimed at reducing expenditures.

The meeting also considered proposals to provide relief to deserving and low-income citizens.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier directed that the national austerity policy be formulated in consultation with the provinces.

He said that the government will take all necessary steps to safeguard the interests of the people and maintain economic stability.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it is important to ensure the prudent use of national resources and emphasized that once this challenging phase is passed and the economy is stabilized the government will provide maximum relief to the people.

He said that, in view of the recent international situation, timely implementation of measures is indispensable for the country’s economic stability.

The prime minister said that the government is constantly monitoring the situation and that all necessary decisions will be taken to provide maximum stability to the national economy.

Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that all government employees and ministers must adopt austerity and simplicity.