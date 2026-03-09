PM Shehbaz calls key meeting on national austerity policy amid economic challenges

PM Shehbaz has called a key meeting in Islamabad to approve a national austerity policy, review the economic situation and discuss relief steps, including online classes and work-from-home proposal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an important meeting today in view of the regional and global situation.

According to sources, the meeting chaired by the prime minister has been called at the Prime Minister House in the afternoon to approve the national austerity policy.

The chief ministers of all four provinces, the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have also been invited to attend the session.

Sources said the meeting will review the country’s overall administrative and economic situation. Approval of the national austerity policy will be sought with consensus between the federation and the provinces, while a joint strategy will also be devised to provide relief to the public in the current circumstances.

The meeting will also review the economic situation and measures aimed at reducing the burden on the public. Important decisions are expected during the session, including a proposal to conduct official meetings through Zoom.

In addition, policies such as holding school and college classes online and implementing work-from-home arrangements in offices will also come under consideration during the meeting.