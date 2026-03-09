Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

PM lauds security forces for killing 13 terrorists in KP

PM lauds security forces for killing 13 terrorists in KP

Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces in the war against terrorism.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for killing 13 terrorists belonging to the India-backed group Fitna Al-Hindustan, Fitna-al-Khawarij in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the prime minister said that the security forces are achieving significant successes against terrorists under a well-organized plan.

He said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces in the war against terrorism.

The prime minister reaffirmed that the country will not rest until terrorism is completely eradicated and vowed to continue efforts until the menace is eliminated from Pakistan.
 

Related Topics
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics
Terrorism



Related News