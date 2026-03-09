PM lauds security forces for killing 13 terrorists in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces in the war against terrorism.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for killing 13 terrorists belonging to the India-backed group Fitna Al-Hindustan, Fitna-al-Khawarij in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the prime minister said that the security forces are achieving significant successes against terrorists under a well-organized plan.

The prime minister reaffirmed that the country will not rest until terrorism is completely eradicated and vowed to continue efforts until the menace is eliminated from Pakistan.

