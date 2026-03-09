Four terrorists killed in CTD operation in Dera Ghazi Khan

The CTD spokesperson said that during the operation the terrorists opened fire, and CTD personnel returned fire. In the exchange of gunfire, four militants were killed, while eleven managed to escape

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed at least four terrorists in an ‘encounter’ in Dera Ghazi Khan district on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, CTD conducted an operation near Jotar village in DG Khan on intelligence-based report regarding presence of Fitna al-Khawarij 15 terrorists who were planning attacks on police and other institutions.

The CTD spokesperson said that during the operation the terrorists opened fire, and CTD personnel returned fire. In the exchange of gunfire, four militants were killed, while eleven managed to escape.

The spokesperson informed that rifles, bullets, and other explosive materials were also recovered from the killed militants. The identification process of the killed terrorists is underway, while a search operation has been launched to arrest those who fled.

The spokesperson added that the Counter Terrorism Department is actively pursuing its goal of a secure Punjab and is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. Citizens have been urged to immediately report any information related to terrorism to CTD.

