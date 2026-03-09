Iftar Time Ramadan 20
President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists in KP

Pakistan

The president underlined that operations against Indian backed Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists were significant for securing peace in the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday, commended the security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists of Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij during separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The president lauded the professional capabilities of the security forces manifested during different operations in Bajaur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber and South Waziristan districts, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

The president underlined that operations against Indian backed Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists were significant for securing peace in the country.
 

