Pakistan, Jordan express concern over regional situation

Pakistan

Ishaq Dar emphasized the urgent need for de‑escalation, and the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as essential for peace, and stability in the region and beyond

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, Sunday, spoke with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi on Sunday.

During the telephonic conversation, both the leaders expressed deep concern over the evolving regional situation.

Ishaq Dar emphasized the urgent need for de‑escalation, and the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as essential for peace, and stability in the region and beyond.
 

