PM Shehbaz urges austerity measures amid global fuel crisis

He was chairing a high-level meeting regarding austerity measures across the country and stabilize the economy amid recent international tensions

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government will take all necessary steps to safeguard the interests of the people and maintain economic stability.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore on Sunday regarding austerity measures across the country and stabilize the economy amid recent international tensions.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said that it is important to ensure the prudent use of national resources and emphasized that once this challenging phase is passed and the economy is stabilized the government will provide maximum relief to the people.

He said that, in view of the recent international situation, timely implementation of measures is indispensable for the country’s economic stability.

The prime minister said that the government is constantly monitoring the situation and that all necessary decisions will be taken to provide maximum stability to the national economy.

Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that all government employees and ministers must adopt austerity and simplicity.

The prime minister directed the federal cabinet, all elected representatives, and senior government officers at both federal and provincial levels to play their overwhelming role in providing relief to the people and ensuring the effective use of resources.

Punjab govt orders crackdown on petroleum hoarding

He said that the burden of savings and simplicity should be shared fairly by everyone and particularly emphasized that the privileged and elite sections of society should set an example by enduring the necessary adjustments.

During the meeting, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on recent global tensions and their possible economic impacts.

The briefing noted that the current regional situation may affect Pakistan’s economy, especially energy supply and global price fluctuations, and highlighted the proactive measures being taken by the government.

The meeting also emphasized that instructions regarding austerity, simplicity, and savings will not apply to the industry and agriculture sectors, so that the country’s production, exports, and food security remain unaffected.

The meeting was told that the country has adequate reserves of diesel, petrol, and other petroleum products, and that the government has made advance arrangements to handle any emergency.