Punjab govt orders crackdown on petroleum hoarding

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has ordered a strict crackdown on the hoarding of petroleum products across the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik to review the situation arising from the ongoing war. The meeting also assessed the supply, demand and reserves of petroleum products in Punjab.

Participants agreed on adopting a fuel conservation policy to maintain balance between supply and demand amid the crisis.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need to ensure the availability of diesel for agricultural use. The meeting also agreed to closely monitor petroleum reserves.

The chief minister directed authorities to launch strict action against those involved in hoarding petroleum products. District administrations have been ordered to continuously monitor fuel supply, while the Price Control and Transport departments have been tasked with overseeing the situation and taking action where necessary.

She also instructed that people should not face long queues at petrol pumps and warned that no one would be allowed to sell petroleum products above the official price anywhere in Punjab.

During the meeting, the chief minister was briefed on the reserves of petrol, diesel, LNG and other fuels. Officials said immediate steps for fuel conservation and efficient use were essential in view of the global crisis.

Maryam Nawaz said the entire nation would have to show resilience to tackle the challenge, adding that swift decisions were necessary to ensure economic stability.

