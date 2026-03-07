Pakistan raises jet fuel price by Rs154 per litre to record level

Pakistan increased jet fuel price by Rs154 per litre to Rs342.37, marking an 82 percent surge and raising the possibility of airline fares increasing by up to Rs5,000.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The government has significantly increased the price of jet fuel used in commercial aircraft, pushing it to a record level.

According to official details, the price of jet fuel for airlines has been raised by Rs154 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs342.37 from the previous Rs188.93 per litre.

The increase represents a record 82 percent surge in jet fuel prices. Aviation industry sources say the sharp hike could lead to an increase of up to Rs5,000 in airline ticket fares.

Airlines are expected to review their fare structures as higher fuel costs place additional pressure on operational expenses.