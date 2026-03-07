Gold prices jump in Pakistan after four days of decline

Gold prices in Pakistan surged by Rs6,100 per tola after four days of decline as international gold rates rose, while silver prices also recorded a slight increase.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices in Pakistan surged on Saturday after witnessing a continuous decline over the past four days, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Markets Association.

The price of gold per tola increased by Rs6,100, reaching Rs539,862 in the local market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs5,230 to Rs462,844.

Silver prices also recorded a slight increase, with the per tola rate rising by Rs17 to Rs8,931.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices climbed by $61 per ounce, reaching $5,171.

A day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan had declined following a drop in the global market. The per tola price had fallen by Rs3,400 to Rs533,762, while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs2,915 to Rs457,614.