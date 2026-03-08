PM Shehbaz visits residence of Zaeem Qadri to offer condolence over his demise

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the residence of senior politician and former provincial minister Zaeem Qadri to offer condolences to the bereaved family following his passing.

During the visit, the prime minister expressed his sympathies to the family members of the late leader and prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks and for patience and strength for his family.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the late Zaeem Qadri’s services for democracy would always be remembered.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and the prime minister’s Special Assistant Talha Burki were also present on the occasion.

It is worth noting that Zaeem Qadri passed away on February 13, 2026, due to cardiac arrest.

He had served as a member of the Punjab Assembly, a provincial minister, and a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Throughout his career, he played a notable role in promoting democracy and public service.

He was laid to rest at Miani Sahab graveyard.