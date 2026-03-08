Section 144 extended across Punjab for 7 days

Restriction has been imposed due to potential terrorism threats and concerns regarding the maintenance of public order.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for another seven days.

According to the Home Department, the restriction has been imposed due to potential terrorism threats and concerns regarding the maintenance of public order. A notification has been issued banning public gatherings, rallies and protests.

Under the order, public gatherings of four or more people are prohibited across Punjab. Organizing assemblies at public places without prior permission will not be allowed. However, law enforcement personnel performing official duties are exempt from the restriction.

The notification states that gatherings related to weddings, funerals and burials are exempt from the ban. Meetings in government and semi-government offices as well as court proceedings will also remain unaffected.

The display and use of all types of weapons in public places have been completely banned. According to intelligence reports, sensitive gatherings could become targets of terrorism or sectarian violence. The extension of Section 144 will remain in force until March 14.

