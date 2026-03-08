13 militants killed in intelligence-based operations across KP: ISPR

A large cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed militants.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - At least 13 militants were killed in five separate clashes with Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said the security forces carried out a series of intelligence-based operations as part of an ongoing counterterrorism campaign targeting militants linked to the “Fitna al-Khawarij”.



During an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur District, security forces effectively targeted a militant hideout. Following an intense exchange of fire, five militants were killed.

In two additional encounters in the districts of Bannu District and Dera Ismail Khan District, security forces killed three more militants belonging to the same group.

Meanwhile, in two separate clashes in Khyber District and South Waziristan District, five additional militants were neutralized.

According to the military’s statement, a large cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed militants. The suspects were reportedly involved in several militant activities in the region.

The operations come at a time when Pakistan is facing emerging security challenges along its border with Afghanistan. Security forces remain determined and resolute in defending the country’s borders and eliminating terrorism, ISPR read.

The ISPR further said that clearance operations are continuing in the affected areas to eliminate any remaining militants backed by external elements.