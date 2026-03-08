PM, President praise women's role in national development on International Day of Women

This year Women’s Day is being marked under the theme “Rights, Equality and Action: For All Women and Girls”.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - International Women's Day observed across Pakistan and around the world on Sunday, with leaders and citizens highlighting the vital role women play in society.

On International Day of Women President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Pakistani women, emphasizing that no nation can achieve meaningful progress without the active participation of women in all spheres of life.

This year Women’s Day is being marked under the theme “Rights, Equality and Action: For All Women and Girls,” reflecting the global commitment to protecting women’s rights and ensuring equal opportunities.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari said that women have played a crucial role in Pakistan’s development and progress. He recalled that the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had emphasized the importance of women’s equal participation in national life.

The president also highlighted the leadership of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto as a shining example of the determination and strength of Pakistani women. He said the contributions and struggles of Fatima Jinnah and Nusrat Bhutto continue to inspire women across the country.

President Zardari noted that women are serving the nation in every field, from aviation cockpits to parliamentary halls, and their services are highly commendable. He stressed the need to eliminate discriminatory laws and harmful social practices that hinder women’s progress.

He further said that ensuring equal rights would help improve women’s access to education, employment, and protection. The president also highlighted the important role of rural women, particularly in agriculture and the national economy.

He added that Pakistan is committed to international agreements aimed at eliminating discrimination against women and emphasized that providing women with equal access to credit, property, and employment opportunities is essential for sustainable development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to women across Pakistan and the world who continue to contribute to society with dedication and resilience.

The prime minister stated that protecting women’s rights is key to ensuring sustainable national development and prosperity. He said women’s hard work, determination, and valuable services in every sector of life are a source of pride for the nation.

He added that Pakistani women are playing a transformative role in building a strong and prosperous country, from education and healthcare to sports, governance, and the armed forces.

The prime minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating an environment where women can realize their full potential without discrimination or fear.

