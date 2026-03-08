Minister links hike in petroleum prices to Mideast tensions

However, he assured that efforts are being made to ensure that the burden does not fall too heavily on the common citizen and maximum facilities are provided to the public.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that the increase in the prices of petroleum products has become inevitable after tensions in the Middle East.

Addressing the fourth death anniversary of the late former President of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar in the provincial capital, Atta Tarar said that the recent increase in global oil prices has become a challenge for the government.

However, he assured that efforts are being made to ensure that the burden does not fall too heavily on the common citizen and maximum facilities are provided to the public.

The federal government has approved a significant increase in the prices of petroleum products, raising both petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs55 per litre, with the new rates coming into force from 12:00am midnight.

Following the increase, the price of petrol has been set at Rs321.17 per litre, while high-speed diesel will now cost Rs335.86 per litre across the country.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting held in Islamabad, chaired by Ishaq Dar, who currently serves as Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister. The meeting focused on reviewing the country’s petroleum reserves and fluctuations in global oil prices, amid ongoing volatility in international energy markets.

