JI demands withdrawal of free petrol facility for ministers, officers

The government is taking money from the public but is not ending its luxuries

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded the government withdraw free petrol facility for minister and government officials, saying the government is collecting about Rs120 on petrol.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the JI chief said free petrol facility for ministers and government officials should be withdrawn. Big government vehicles should be replaced with maximum 1300 CC vehicles.

He said Rs55 increase in the price of petrol is an injustice to the people, adding the government increased the petrol levy by Rs20 in the Rs55 increase, bringing the levy per litre of petrol to Rs105.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said when prices decreased in the global market in the past few days, the public was not given relief. Students, labourers, and the middle class who use motorcycles will be the most affected by this hike, he went on saying.

He said even if one litre is used daily, Rs105 is going towards levy alone. The government collected Rs2,600 billion from the public through petrol levy in two years, JI chief said.

“Salaried class is paying taxes, who will collect taxes from the elite. The government is burdening the people to hide its incompetence. The government is taking money from the public but is not ending its luxuries, and the recent increase in petroleum products should be withdrawn immediately,” the JI chief demanded.

