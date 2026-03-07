Pakistan, GCC stress dialogue amid Middle East tensions

The Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council appreciated Pakistan's strong partnership and solidarity with the Council

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday spoke with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi.

They exchanged views on the regional situation.

The Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council appreciated Pakistan's strong partnership and solidarity with the Council.

Both sides underscored the importance of de-escalation and emphasized dialogue and cooperation for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Saudi Arabia and met with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, the Defence Minister of Kingdom.

Both discussed the gravity of security situation accruing from Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kingdom and joint measures needed to halt them within the framework of Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

“It was emphasised that unprovoked aggression undermines efforts for regional security and stability and foreclose options for peaceful settlement of disputes,” read ISPR statement.

Both sides expressed hope and desire that brotherly country Iran would manifest prudence and sagacity to avoid any miscalculation and strengthen the hands of friendly countries seeking peaceful settlement of the crisis.