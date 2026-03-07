Pakistan airports cancel 122 Middle East flights amid regional disruption

Over 122 flights from Pakistan to UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and other Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled Saturday, raising total cancellations to more than 900 in eight days.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A total of 122 flights to Middle Eastern countries including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar were cancelled from Pakistan’s international airports on Saturday, aviation authorities said.

According to reports, 38 flights to destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Sharjah, Kuwait, and Bahrain were cancelled from Karachi Airport. Meanwhile, 30 flights bound for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Sharjah were cancelled from Islamabad Airport.

At Lahore Airport, 20 flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain were cancelled.

Peshawar Airport saw the cancellation of 10 flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.

Similarly, 10 flights from Multan Airport to Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Bahrain, Doha, and Kuwait were cancelled. From Sialkot Airport, 10 flights operating between Dubai and Sialkot were also called off.

In addition, four Middle East-bound flights from Faisalabad Airport to Dubai, Sharjah, and Jeddah were cancelled.

The affected airlines included Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue, Flydubai, Qatar Airways, and Fly Jinnah, among other domestic and international carriers.

Officials said the number of cancelled flights between Pakistan and Middle Eastern countries has exceeded 900 over the past eight days.