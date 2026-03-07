Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Pakistan Railways announces new reservation office timings for Ramazan

Pakistan Railways announces new reservation office timings for Ramazan

Pakistan

Pakistan Railways announces new Ramazan timings for reservation offices. Offices will remain open from 8am to 12 midnight with a 45-minute Iftar break and Friday prayer break.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Railways has announced new timings for reservation offices during the holy month of Ramazan, with the revised schedule coming into effect from today.

According to details, Pakistan Railways issued a notification regarding the change in reservation office hours to facilitate passengers and railway staff during Ramazan.

Railway authorities stated that from today all reservation offices will remain open continuously from 8:00 am until 12:00 midnight.

The decision has been taken to provide ease to passengers so they can obtain train tickets at a convenient time according to their travel plans.

Under the new schedule, reservation offices will observe a 45-minute break at the time of Iftar every day, while on Fridays there will be a break from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm for Friday prayers.

Railway authorities have advised citizens to plan their travel according to the new timings to avoid any inconvenience.

Related Topics
Ramazan
Pakistan



Related News