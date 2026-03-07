Pakistan Railways announces new reservation office timings for Ramazan

Pakistan Railways announces new Ramazan timings for reservation offices. Offices will remain open from 8am to 12 midnight with a 45-minute Iftar break and Friday prayer break.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Railways has announced new timings for reservation offices during the holy month of Ramazan, with the revised schedule coming into effect from today.

According to details, Pakistan Railways issued a notification regarding the change in reservation office hours to facilitate passengers and railway staff during Ramazan.

Railway authorities stated that from today all reservation offices will remain open continuously from 8:00 am until 12:00 midnight.

The decision has been taken to provide ease to passengers so they can obtain train tickets at a convenient time according to their travel plans.

Under the new schedule, reservation offices will observe a 45-minute break at the time of Iftar every day, while on Fridays there will be a break from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm for Friday prayers.

Railway authorities have advised citizens to plan their travel according to the new timings to avoid any inconvenience.