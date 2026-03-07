Azma Bukhari defends recent increase in petroleum prices

Punjab minister Azma Bukhari says petrol price hike was difficult but necessary due to global conditions, adding prices will fall once the situation improves while major development projects continue.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that global war-like conditions are affecting the economy and increasing petrol prices was not an easy decision, however the government raised prices less than expected and they will be reduced once the situation improves.

A special video-link meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reviewed progress on the Punjab Development Program, clean water initiatives and the Model Village Project.

The chief minister conducted a pictorial review of the projects and directed authorities to complete drainage projects before the monsoon season.

During the meeting, officials informed that for the first time in Punjab’s history a network of 358 underground storage tanks will be installed to address water shortages, ensure timely drainage, improve sewerage and protect groundwater levels.

In cities, 34 major underground water storage tanks will be constructed to ensure timely drainage of rainwater, along with recharge wells to help improve groundwater levels.

The meeting was also informed that 6,100 kilometers of streets and sewerage systems will be constructed in various areas of Punjab.

To improve drainage in cities, 61 disposal stations will be rehabilitated while 56 new disposal stations will be built.

Additionally, 328 wastewater treatment plants will be established across Punjab, while 3,498 kilometers of sewerage lines will be laid in different cities and street lights will be installed at 14,679 locations.

Around 33 million square feet of tough tiles will be laid on streets and pathways, and 526 modern machines and tractors will be provided for drainage and other municipal operations.

Officials further informed that the Punjab Development Program has already started in Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Okara, Jhang, Multan and Sialkot, while projects will soon begin in Jhelum, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Rawalpindi.

Under the Model Village Project, development schemes worth Rs59 billion will be implemented in 485 villages, while the project will initially begin in 200 villages across Punjab.

The chief minister also directed authorities to ensure the functionality of filtration plants for clean drinking water and prioritize the construction of paved streets in villages, while ordering the early completion of drainage projects in Gujrat and Sialkot.

Later, while addressing a press conference along with Provincial Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, Azma Bukhari said the government is about to launch one of the largest development initiatives in Pakistan’s history and development efforts are being carried out not only in cities but also in rural areas.

She said that under the Nigehban Ramadan Card program, 2,503,897 cards have already been issued and the facility aims to reach 4.2 million families.

Azma Bukhari added that work on the Punjab Development Program is progressing rapidly and nearly Rs500 billion is being spent to build sewerage infrastructure across the province.

All contracts were awarded through e-tendering, saving Rs13 billion, while all monsoon-related projects will be completed before the rainy season.

She reiterated that global war conditions are affecting the economy and increasing petrol prices was not an easy decision, but the government implemented a lower increase than initially estimated.

She added that petrol prices will decrease once conditions improve and the chief minister has directed that no one will be allowed to hoard petrol.