Pakistan, Saudi Arabia urge Iran to manifest prudence amid regional crisis

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Saudi Arabia and met with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, the Defence Minister of Kingdom.

Both discussed the gravity of security situation accruing from Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kingdom and joint measures needed to halt them within the framework of Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

“It was emphasised that unprovoked aggression undermines efforts for regional security and stability and foreclose options for peaceful settlement of disputes,” read ISPR statement.

Both sides Pakistan and Saudi Arabia expressed hope and desire that brotherly country Iran would manifest prudence and sagacity to avoid any miscalculation and strengthen the hands of friendly countries seeking peaceful settlement of the crisis.

