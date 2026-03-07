Hundreds rally across Balochistan to show solidarity with Pakistan army

Hundreds rally across Balochistan in support of Pakistan Army, condemning Afghan Taliban aggression and praising the military for its strong response to threats against national security.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Hundreds of people took to the streets in various districts of Balochistan to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Rallies were held in Jhal Magsi, Qamardin Kariz, Kohlu, and Chaman, where participants strongly condemned Afghan Taliban aggression and reaffirmed their complete support for Pakistan’s national security forces.

Chaman and Kohlu resonated with chants of “Long Live Pakistan Army” and “Long Live Pakistan.” Participants said that the Pakistan Armed Forces gave a strong and decisive response to the Taliban’s aggression.

Citizens emphasized that the nation wholeheartedly appreciates the army’s efforts in countering Afghan Taliban attacks and praised the armed forces for their resolute defense of Pakistan’s sovereignty.