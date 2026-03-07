Pakistan raises concerns over UN mission report, says only terrorists targeted in Afghanistan

Pakistan questions UNAMA report on Afghanistan, citing Taliban bias. Calls for balanced reporting and stresses counter-terrorism operations prioritize civilian safety.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has expressed serious concerns over the recent report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), stating that much of the information appears based on the position of Afghan Taliban authorities, raising questions about the accuracy and balance of some conclusions.

The report reportedly gives insufficient weight to independently verified and reliable sources.

Pakistan highlighted that the Taliban government maintains close ties with various terrorist groups and allows Afghan territory to be used for attacks against Pakistan.

These attacks have resulted in numerous civilian and security personnel casualties in Pakistan.

Despite multiple diplomatic efforts facilitated through friendly nations, no positive progress has been achieved.

Pakistan sent a clear message to the Taliban government, urging it to decide whether it prioritizes relations with Pakistan or provides shelter to terrorist organizations.

The statement emphasized that all counter-terrorism operations conducted by Pakistan’s armed forces are carried out with precision, professionalism, and responsibility, based on credible and verifiable intelligence.

According to the statement, security forces prioritize the protection of civilians during operations and take extraordinary precautions to prevent potential loss of life.

Operations target terrorist hideouts in remote areas far from populated regions, including areas distant from sensitive locations such as Kabul’s Green Zone.

Pakistan also expressed concern that the Taliban government continues to provide sanctuary and protection to terrorist elements.

As a result, these groups not only maintain safe havens but also continue activities that pose a direct threat to regional peace and Pakistan’s national security.

Attention was drawn to a recent horrific terrorist attack in Miranshah, which caused severe harm to innocent civilians and children.

Pakistan hopes that the UN mission will report such incidents with the same seriousness and impartiality, ensuring a balanced and accurate reflection of ground realities.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to effective and responsible counter-terrorism efforts and stated that it will continue constructive cooperation with the United Nations and other global partners to ensure peace and stability in the region.