KP finance adviser slams federal govt over massive fuel price hike

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Adviser Muzammil Aslam has strongly criticized the federal government over the recent increase in petroleum product prices.

Speaking on the matter, Muzammil Aslam said the hike in petroleum prices would create a mountain of difficulties for the public, adding that the country is already facing 45 percent poverty and the highest unemployment rate in the past 21 years.

He stated that the price of oil in the global market currently stands at around 80 dollars per barrel and questioned the government’s strategy, asking what would happen if international oil prices rise to 120 dollars per barrel.

Muzammil Aslam asked whether the government would then increase petroleum prices by up to 500 rupees, further burdening the public.

It is worth mentioning that the government has announced an increase of Rs55 per liter in the prices of petrol and diesel. Following the hike, the new price of petrol has reached Rs321.17 per liter, while diesel is now priced at Rs335.86 per liter.