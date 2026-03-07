LHC moved against massive hike in petroleum prices

A petition in Lahore High Court challenges Rs 55/liter petrol hike, citing public harm and existing 15-day oil stock, urging OGRA and Energy Ministry to justify the increase.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the recent increase in petroleum prices.

The petition stated that the government’s decision to raise petrol prices by Rs 55 per liter is illegal and harmful to the public.

It argued that the hike will increase costs in transportation, electricity, agriculture, and essential goods.

The petition further argued that oil marketing companies already have a 15-day stock of petroleum products, making the price increase unjustified.

It has urged the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Ministry of Energy to provide details of these reserves in court.

The petitioner has pleaded the high court to declare the notification regarding the petrol price hike null and void.

