GHQ attack case: Shibli Faraz, Murad Saeed among 47 sentenced to 10 years in prison

ATC Rawalpindi sentenced 47 in May 9 GHQ attack case, including PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Murad Saeed; each gets 10 years, Rs 500,000 fine, and property confiscation.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday handed down 10-year prison sentences to 47 proclaimed offenders, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, in May 9 GHQ attack case.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued the verdict as he also imposed fines of Rs 500,000 on each convict and ordered the confiscation of their properties.

Those sentenced include prominent figures such as Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Murad Saeed, Shibli Faraz, Hammad Azhar, Kanwal Shauzab, and Rashid Shafiq.

Other convicts include Shahbaz Gill, Zulfi Bukhari, Muhammad Ahmad Chatha, Rai Hassan Nawaz, and Rai Muhammad Murtaza.

Additional convicts given jail terms and fines include Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Usman Saeed Basra, and Ijaz Khan Jazi.

In its verdict, the court stated that the convicted individuals were found involved in attacks on the GHQ gate, Hamza Camp, and the Army Museum. The JIT report had identified the suspects as the main accused involved in planning violent protests.

According to the verdict, the suspects are accused of arson, vandalism, attacking police, and damaging government property on May 9. Charges were framed against 118 accused, including PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in December 2024.

The anti-terrorism court noted that so far, statements of 44 prosecution witnesses have been recorded. Among the 118 accused, 18 remained continuously absent during the trial, while 29 never appeared in court after the case was registered.

The court stated that a separate trial was conducted under the Anti-Terrorism Act for 47 proclaimed offenders.

The prosecution filed a request for action against the proclaimed offenders on January 6 of this year. Following the prosecution’s request, an inquiry was formed, and on January 8, a notice for the 47 absconding accused was issued.

The court allowed the proclaimed offenders seven days to surrender before the court. Despite court orders and the issued notice, no accused appeared.

The court appointed a state counsel for the proclaimed offenders and framed charges against them. During the proceedings, the prosecution recorded statements of 19 witnesses, and the state counsel cross-examined the prosecution’s witnesses.

After the trial of the 47 proclaimed offenders was completed, the court announced its verdict, sentencing all convicts to 10 years in prison, imposing fines of Rs 500,000 each, and ordering the confiscation of their properties.



