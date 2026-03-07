Security forces kill 15 India-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan IBOs

Security forces killed 15 Indian-backed terrorists in Balochistan during two intelligence-based operations, recovering weapons and continuing counter-terrorism efforts under ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted on 5 March 2026.

An intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Harnai district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged their hideout and after an intense engagement, twelve Indian sponsored militants were killed.

Another IBO was conducted in Basima district. During the conduct of operation, own forces tracked presence of terrorists and effectively engaged them using mix caliber weapons. After an intense fire exchange, three Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous militant activities.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area.

“Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm e Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” read ISPR statement.

