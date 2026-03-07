Seven killed, eight injured as two cars collide in Gwadar

GWADAR (Dunya News) – At least seven persons were killed and eight more were wounded in collision between two cars in Gwadar, Balochistan on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Manjhi area of Gwadar at the Makran Coastal Highway where a car going to Karachi from Gwadar collided with another car which was parked on the roadside, killing seven person and injuring eight others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said the women and children were among the deceased.

Rescue sources further said that the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and also started investigation.

