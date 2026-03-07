Punjab govt to establish new department to prevent cyber crimes

The aim of this newly established department is to make action against increasing crimes such as online fraud, hacking, social media crimes and digital blackmailing.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided to establish a Cyber Crime Investigation Department to effectively investigate and prevent the increasing cyber crimes across Punjab.

According to officials, the move has been approved by the Chief Minister of Punjab. The aim of this newly established department is to make action against increasing crimes such as online fraud, hacking, social media crimes and digital blackmailing.

According to the issued notification, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Punjab Fawaduddin Qureshi has been appointed as the focal person for this project.

Police sources say that on the instructions of Inspector General Punjab Abdul Karim, DIG Headquarters Punjab has issued an official notification in this regard.

According to sources, the Cyber Crime Investigation Department will also receive technical and investigative support from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, which will make the action against cyber crimes in the province more effectively.

