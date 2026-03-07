Bugti stresses need for GDA to achieve financial autonomy

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Khan Bugti has stressed the urgent need for the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) to achieve financial autonomy, urging development institutions to generate their own resources and ensure sustainable growth rather than becoming a burden on the government.

Sarfraz Bugti made these remarks while chairing the 31st meeting of the GDA governing body in Quetta. The session reviewed Gwadar’s overall development, provision of civic amenities and progress on ongoing projects, financial matters, and future initiatives for the coastal city.

The meeting was attended by MNA Haji Malik Shah, MPA Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Saleem, GDA DG Moin ur Rehman Khan, Gwadar District Chairman Waja Shai Mukhtar, and representatives from the Planning Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, and the National Highway Authority.

The governing body approved GDA’s annual budget for FY 2025–26. Sarfraz Bugti directed the provincial finance department to conduct a special audit to ensure transparency, with a detailed report to be presented at the next meeting.

Highlighting concerns, Bugti revealed that GDA’s annual revenue stands at Rs70 million, while expenditures amount to Rs870 million -- a gap he termed alarming.

“Authorities must develop the capacity to generate their own resources rather than relying on government funding,” Sarfraz Bugti said, stressing the need for institutional reforms and strict financial discipline.

Sarfraz Bugti announced comprehensive reforms to transform GDA into a more efficient and proactive institution capable of meeting development targets and playing a meaningful role in Gwadar’s growth.

The meeting approved feasibility reports for upgrading drainage, sewerage, street works, and road infrastructure in low-lying areas such as TTC Colony, Bakhshi Colony, Shambay Ismail, and Naya Abad. These projects will be incorporated into the next fiscal year’s development program.

Participants also approved consolidation and expansion of grants for the GDA Water Project. Bugti directed authorities to explore alternative sources to strengthen Gwadar’s water supply system.

GDA DG Moinur Rehman Khan reported that Soud Dam, which had dried up due to lack of rainfall, has resumed supplying water after recent rains. The city is also receiving water from Shadi Kaur Dam and the Gwadar Port Authority plant, ensuring uninterrupted supply.

The meeting approved payment of medical dues for GDA employees.

CM Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to transforming Gwadar into a modern, sustainable coastal city, pledging to utilize all available resources and improve institutional performance to provide maximum facilities to residents.

