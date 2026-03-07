CM Afridi for expediting household solarization scheme

Sohail Afridi said the solarization of homes belonging to deserving families was a flagship welfare initiative of the provincial government

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi on Friday directed authorities to expedite preparations for launching the provincial government’s household solarization scheme, aimed at providing solar systems to eligible families across the province.

Chairing a review meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, he said the solarization of homes belonging to deserving families was a flagship welfare initiative of the provincial government designed to provide relief to the public.

He stressed that all necessary formalities should be completed without delay so that the project could be implemented at the earliest.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress made so far on the project. Officials informed that under the scheme, solar units will be provided to 130,000 deserving households across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged tribal districts.

According to the briefing, 65,000 households in the first category will receive solar systems completely free of cost, while another 65,000 households in the second category will be provided solar units at half price with easy installment plans.

Participants were informed that the project’s PC-I document has been prepared and will be presented for approval at the upcoming meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP).

The meeting was also told that a separate solarization project for the merged districts is being advanced under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP).

The initiative will provide solar systems to an additional 120,000 deserving households in the merged districts and is expected to be placed before the provincial cabinet for final approval in its next meeting.

Officials further briefed that the solarization schemes will allocate quotas to districts according to population size, while priority will be given to widows, persons with disabilities, temporarily displaced persons, households affected by natural disasters, other vulnerable groups, and residents of off-grid areas.

