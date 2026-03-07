KP launches massive school enrollment campaign, sets target of 1.3mln

Under the initiative, over 600,000 children currently out of school will be reintegrated into education, comprising 261,435 boys and 382,280 girls.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial government has officially launched a large-scale school enrollment campaign aimed at increasing admissions, reducing dropouts, and bringing out-of-school children into the education system.

The campaign was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Arshad Ayub Khan here on Friday alongside Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah.

It targets the enrollment of 1,328,620 children for the academic year 2026–27, including 684,363 boys and 644,259 girls.

Under the initiative, over 600,000 children currently out of school will be reintegrated into education, comprising 261,435 boys and 382,280 girls.

The provincial government aims to reduce the primary-level dropout rate from 7 percent to 5 percent and the secondary-level dropout rate from 8 percent to 6 percent.

Of the total enrollments, 65 percent will be achieved through public schools, 30 percent via private schools, and 5 percent through the Accelerated Learning Program and non-formal education initiatives. A digital dashboard has been established to monitor the campaign’s progress.

“Every child must have access to quality education, and we will give special attention to girls’ education,” said Arshad Ayub Khan. Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah emphasized that Deputy Commissioners at the district level will supervise the campaign and that public participation will be key to achieving its targets.

Prior to the launch, a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah was held, with officials from the Education Department, Local Government, and UNICEF in attendance.

Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, Khalid Khan, briefed the meeting and announced a special survey to collect data on out-of-school children.

