US, Israel, India working on same agenda: Hafiz Naeem

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday said that the agenda of United States, Israel, and India are working on the same agenda.

Addressing a ceremony in Sukkur, he said that bombing of Iran is continuing during Ramazan, and there is a need that the Muslim Ummah should unite. He said that the United States and Israel are involved in aggression against humanity and innocent children are being targeted.

He further said that global tyrannical powers are imposing wars in the region to maintain their dominance. He said that Pakistan’s rulers are sacrificing national dignity to please the United States. He said that nominating the American president for the Nobel Peace Prize is regrettable.

Hafiz Naeem said that the West claims to support democracy, yet the attack on Iran was carried out without the approval of the United States Congress. He added that innocent civilians in Palestine and Gaza Strip are being targeted with modern weapons.

He said that major political parties in Pakistan avoid speaking against Donald Trump and the United States. He stated that Pakistan does not need American approval but rather an independent policy. He added that Pakistan is a nuclear power and that this capability should be further strengthened.

He said that the feudal and capitalist systems have trapped the country in numerous problems. Corruption, lawlessness, and public issues are increasing in Sindh, while people are deprived of basic facilities and education. Millions of children in Sindh are out of school and the education system is in a devastated state.

Hafiz Naeem announced that after Eidul Fitr the party will launch the “Badlo Nizam Movement” (Change the System Movement). He said real change in the country is impossible without establishing a system of justice.

He further stated that free IT courses and empowerment programmes for youth will be launched, and the “Bano Qabil Program” will soon begin in Larkana and Sukkur.

