Petrol pumps in Lahore witness long queues amid fear of fuel shortage

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The petrol pumps across Lahore have seen long queues as motorists rush to fill their tanks amid fears of fuel shortages following escalating tensions between Iran and the United States in the Middle East.

Motorcyclists and car owners have flocked to fuel stations, while some pumps have reportedly refused to sell the commodity.

Meanwhi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high-level Federal cabinet committee, headed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, to closely monitor the energy market. The committee will review daily stocks of petrol and gas to ensure uninterrupted supply nationwide.

The government has urged citizens to remain calm and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain steady fuel supplies ahead of Eid.

