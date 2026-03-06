Karachi police launch complaint cell to report illegal foreigners

Karachi Police set up centralized complaint cell allowing citizens to report illegal foreigners, including Afghan nationals, through phone numbers and WhatsApp to ensure timely verification and action.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi Police has established a centralized complaint cell to receive public reports regarding illegally residing foreigners in the city.

According to officials, the complaint cell has been made operational at the Karachi Police Office, where citizens can provide information about undocumented foreign nationals through designated contact numbers.

Authorities said complaints received at the cell will be reviewed and, after verification, forwarded to the relevant departments for necessary action.

The facility will particularly allow residents to report the presence of illegally residing foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens, in different areas of the city.

Citizens can submit complaints through WhatsApp at 03435142770, while police have urged the public to cooperate by sharing information to help ensure the enforcement of the law.

Police officials said the centralized complaint cell aims to maintain proper records of complaints and ensure timely action on reported cases.