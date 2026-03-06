PM Shehbaz visits Mohsin Naqvi, inquires after his health

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was injured last Sunday in Islamabad during negotiations with the protesters

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his residence to inquire about his health and wish him a speedy recovery.

According to reports, the prime minister went to the interior minister’s residence and expressed his best wishes for his recovery while checking on his well-being.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was injured last Sunday in Islamabad during negotiations with the protesters.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the country’s internal security and the overall situation.

PM Shehbaz contacts Malaysian, Indonesian counterparts over Middle East tensions

The interior minister also briefed the prime minister on measures taken to maintain law and order.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the steps taken to ensure internal security and stressed that no effort should be spared in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

During the briefing, Mohsin Naqvi said that clear instructions had been issued to police and other law-enforcement agencies in this regard, adding that he is personally monitoring the security arrangements.