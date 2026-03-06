Sindh schools to remain closed on March 11 for Youm-e-Ali, Islamabad announces spring break

Sindh schools close March 11 for Youm-e-Ali while Islamabad institutions under Federal Directorate of Education observe spring break from March 24 to 27.

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - All educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on March 11 (Wednesday) on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali, marking the martyrdom of Ali ibn Abi Talib (RA), which falls on the 21st of Ramadan.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, all public and private schools and colleges will observe the holiday in compliance with decisions taken by Sindh’s sub-committee of the steering committee on education.

Youm-e-Ali is observed annually on the 21st of Ramadan, with large processions held across Pakistan to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

In a separate development, authorities in Islamabad have announced spring break for educational institutions operating under the Federal Directorate of Education.

According to the official notification, institutions under the FDE in both urban and rural areas of Islamabad will observe the spring break from March 24 to March 27.