1,762 Pakistanis return from Iran via Taftan border amid tensions

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The repatriation of Pakistani nationals from Iran continued for the sixth consecutive day as hundreds crossed into Pakistan through border points in Balochistan.

According to district authorities, 265 people returned home on Friday through the Taftan Border and Gabd-Rimdan Border crossings.

Officials said 200 individuals entered Pakistan through the Taftan passport gate, while 65 others crossed through the Gabd-Rimdan border.

Authorities added that a total of 1,762 people have returned from Iran via Taftan over the past six days. Those returning include students and tourists.

Officials stated that all returning individuals are being provided necessary facilities and assistance upon arrival.