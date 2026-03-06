Video exposes brutal assault on girl by khawarij militants in Bannu

A video showing militants torturing a girl in Bannu sparks outrage, as reports say she wore men’s clothes to work after restrictions on women’s employment.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A disturbing incident has surfaced in Bannu where militants described as Fitna al-Khawarij allegedly subjected a young girl to brutal torture, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

According to reports, the girl had reportedly worn men’s clothing in order to work and help support her parents, as militants had imposed restrictions on women working.

Sources said the militants abducted the girl and subjected her to severe physical abuse while recording a video of the assault. The footage has since circulated widely online, triggering strong public condemnation and anger against the group.

Experts have described the incident as a grave and unforgivable crime, saying it reflects the extremist mindset of the militants who misuse religion to spread fear and intimidation in society.

Religious scholars have also strongly condemned the act, stating that such brutality against an innocent girl is completely against the true teachings of Islam.

They said the attack exposes the distorted and violent face of the militant group, which hides behind religion while targeting innocent people.



