PMD predicts mainly dry weather in most parts of country

The PMD said isolated places in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir may receive light rain-thunderstorm, accompanied by light snowfall over high mountains.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, while cold and partly cloudy conditions are likely in hilly areas.

The PMD said isolated places in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir may receive light rain-thunderstorm, accompanied by light snowfall over high mountains.

Daytime temperatures in the plains are expected to remain above normal.

In Islamabad and surrounding areas, partly cloudy and dry weather is forecast, with gusty winds likely to blow during the afternoon.

Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mainly dry and partly cloudy weather will prevail in most districts, while upper areas will remain relatively cold. There are chances of light rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan and Bajaur.

In Punjab, dry weather is likely in most districts with warm conditions during the daytime. Gusty winds may occur in the plains during afternoon hours, while upper and central districts may witness partly cloudy skies. Murree, Galliyat and adjoining areas are expected to remain partly cloudy, with cold conditions during morning and night.

Sindh is expected to experience hot and dry weather in most districts.In Balochistan, mainly dry weather is forecast across most districts, while northern and western parts may experience partly cloudy conditions. Cold weather is expected during morning and night hours.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir may experience partly cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm at isolated places and light snowfall over high mountains.

