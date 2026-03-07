97 flights from Pakistan to Middle East cancelled amid regional tensions

22 flights from Lahore to destinations including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, and Sharjah have been cancelled.

(Web Desk) - A total of 97 flights from Pakistan to various Middle Eastern destinations have been cancelled today amid regional tensions, while 58 flights are expected to operate.

According to aviation sources from Karachi, around 25 flights to Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain were cancelled, while 13 flights are expected to depart.

Similarly, 22 flights from Lahore to destinations including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, and Sharjah have been cancelled, while seven flights are likely to operate.

In Islamabad, 26 flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Sharjah were cancelled, while 16 flights remain operational.

From Peshawar, 10 flights to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah have been cancelled, while six flights are expected to operate.

Meanwhile, five flights from Sialkot to Doha, Dubai, and Sharjah were cancelled, while four flights are currently operating.

In Multan, six flights to Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Dammam were cancelled, while three flights from Faisalabad to Dubai and Sharjah were also cancelled. However, four flights from these cities are still operating.

Officials said that over the past eight days, the total number of cancelled flights between Pakistan and the Middle East has reached around 1,300, while approximately 27,600 flights across the Middle East have been cancelled in the past week due to the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Doha Airport has announced a partial restoration of flight operations starting today after a week-long suspension.

