Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq: Pakistan Army destroys multiple Afghan Taliban posts

Pakistan Army destroys multiple Afghan Taliban posts in North Waziristan; air and ground operations force militants to retreat. Operation Ghazb Lil-Haq continues with full force.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army has destroyed multiple posts of Afghan Taliban during airstrikes in North Wazirisitan as Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq continues with full force.

The Pakistani forces are conducting ongoing ground and aerial operations against the Afghan Taliban and Fitna-ul-Khawarij along the Pak-Afghan border.

The effective operations forced militants to abandon their positions, while several hideouts were completely demolished.

Sources added that the Taliban are facing significant damage and retreat due to the army’s strategic measures.

They said Operation Ghazb Lil-Haq is ongoing and will continue until all objectives are achieved.

