PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra to discuss economy and oil supply

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra to discuss political and economic conditions, petroleum supply, regional tensions and measures to stabilize Pakistan’s economy.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra to discuss the country’s political and economic situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also attended the meeting, where participants held detailed discussions on the impact of rising global tensions on Pakistan’s economy and energy sector.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif on the current petroleum situation in the country, stating that fuel supplies remain under control despite pressure from global market conditions.

He informed that the government has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted petroleum supply and maintain stability in the domestic market. The prime minister said the government had adopted a policy aimed at passing on the minimum possible burden of rising oil prices to the public, although recent increases were unavoidable.

Shehbaz Sharif also said the government is working on a comprehensive strategy to ensure continuous supply of petroleum products and is in contact with Gulf countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, for oil imports.

He expressed hope that Pakistan would receive additional oil supplies within the next 48 hours, which could further improve the country’s petroleum situation. The government, he added, has decided to take strict action against hoarding and the creation of artificial shortages.

The prime minister said firm measures would be taken against those involved in creating artificial scarcity and informed Nawaz Sharif about recent diplomatic contacts with Saudi Arabia, Iran and other regional countries.

He reiterated that the government is utilizing all available resources to provide relief to the public and that Pakistan is playing a constructive role for peace and stability in the region while remaining fully prepared to deal with any crisis.

On the occasion, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of maintaining energy supply despite regional tensions, calling the government’s efforts to secure alternative arrangements a positive step.

He said the current global situation is highly sensitive and urged the government to adopt a prudent economic strategy. Nawaz Sharif added that prioritizing public relief in difficult times is essential and stressed the need for immediate measures to stabilize the economy, noting that national unity and effective strategy could help overcome the crisis.