KP CM Afridi criticises fuel price hike amid Iran-US-Israel tensions

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has criticised the federal government’s approach to rising fuel prices, saying the burden of government spending should not be shifted onto the public.

In a statement issued from Peshawar, Afridi clarified the provincial government’s position regarding the ongoing fuel supply situation. He said a meeting was held with the federal finance and petroleum minister to discuss concerns about potential disruptions in fuel supply lines due to the Iran war.

According to the chief minister, the federal government briefed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration about the possible supply crisis and its impact on petroleum prices.

Afridi said the provincial government would not support measures that directly affect the public. He added that it was not proper governance for governments to continue unnecessary spending and then shift the burden of crises onto citizens.

He further stated that increasing petrol prices due to the Iran-US-Israel conflict was not a solution to the problem. Instead, he said, resources currently spent on luxury expenditures should be redirected towards providing subsidies to the public during times of crisis.



