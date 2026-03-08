PPP voices concern over high prices of petrol ahead of Eid

PPP MNA Sharmila Farooqui has urged the government to give the masses relief in its economic policy

KARACHI (Dunya News) – PPP MNA Sharmila Farooqui has urged the government to give the masses relief in its economic policy, saying unprecedented hike in prices of petroleum products ahead of Eid is a matter concern.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Sharmila Farooqui said increase in prices of petroleum products will dampen Eid festivities and snatch Eid happiness from the poor.

“High petrol prices have robbed the people of the joys of Eid. Rs 55 increase in the price of petrol is an attack on the budget of every household. If petrol is expensive, vegetables, flour and transport also become expensive,” the PPP leader said.

Sharmila Farooqui said the government should look at the reality of people, not the numbers in the files. The impact of rising petrol prices reaches every kitchen, and the burden of inflation has been placed on the shoulders of the common man, she added.

She said economy is not driven by numbers alone, but by the trust of people, adding the increase in petrol prices will directly affect the pockets of the common man.

She demanded that the government provide relief to the people in economic decisions.

